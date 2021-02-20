Citigroup Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $125.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.