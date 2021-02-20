CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 20.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 312,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,955,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 76,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.