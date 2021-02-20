Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Clearwater Paper worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

