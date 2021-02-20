Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $11.32. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 18,227 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.