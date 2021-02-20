CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Financial Analysis

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and 9F’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million 0.54 $77.36 million $1.04 3.35 9F $635.61 million 0.84 -$310.20 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 3.36% 2.02% 0.59% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.05%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

CNFinance beats 9F on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 62 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 8 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 40 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

