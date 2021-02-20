Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.39. 5,826,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,646,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

