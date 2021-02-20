Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.73 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 431,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

