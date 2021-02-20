Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $66,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.