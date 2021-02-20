CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $22.70 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.00834064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.58 or 0.04903649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018318 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

