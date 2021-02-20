Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIGI opened at C$132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.68. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of C$49.11 and a one year high of C$142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.91.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

