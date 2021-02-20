Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbia Financial by 270.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.