Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

