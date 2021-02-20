Comerica Bank Sells 3,274 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

