Comerica Bank Sells 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $111.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

