Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

