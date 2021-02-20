Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.33 ($6.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.95. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.82 ($8.02).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

