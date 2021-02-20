Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

