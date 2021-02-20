Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 7.67% of Communications Systems worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

