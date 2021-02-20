Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

ELP stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

