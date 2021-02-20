Comparing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.06% 16.65% 5.94% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMART Global and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global currently has a consensus target price of $43.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.09 -$1.14 million $1.81 27.35 SPI Energy $97.88 million 2.33 -$15.26 million N/A N/A

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

SMART Global beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

