Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 330 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

