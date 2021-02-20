Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys Shares of 1,750 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $29,427,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

