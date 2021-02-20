Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.