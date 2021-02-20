Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

