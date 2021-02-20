Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 883,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,741,450.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00.

CMG opened at C$6.52 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

