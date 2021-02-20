Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.49. Conduent shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 5,559 shares.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

