Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 92,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 91,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

