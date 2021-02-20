Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Lowered to $1,760.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,852.50.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,369.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,273.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

