Contrasting AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.39 -$420,000.00 $0.54 46.87 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fifth Street Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Volatility & Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

