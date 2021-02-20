CoreCivic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CXW opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

