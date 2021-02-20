CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 25,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 530,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

