Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.57.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$75.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.89.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at C$432,669.68. Insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

