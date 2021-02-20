Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.55.

Shares of CSOD opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

