Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks Sells 146,629 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46.

GLW stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

