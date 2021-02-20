Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

