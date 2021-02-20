Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CRTX opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.34.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

