Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$2.78. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 185,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$354.57 million and a P/E ratio of -16.28.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

