Cowen Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $540.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $440.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $425.55 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

