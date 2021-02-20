CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.94

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.94 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 1376449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

