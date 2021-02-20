Craig Hallum Raises CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $28.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $21,734,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,229,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.