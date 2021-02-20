Cred Hits Market Cap of $5.11 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.04 or 0.00820220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00039149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.74 or 0.05033021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

