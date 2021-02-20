Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Trading Up 0%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.94% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

