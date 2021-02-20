Credit Suisse Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $115.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:CVX opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

