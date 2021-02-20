Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) to “Outperform”

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.