Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

CPG stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

