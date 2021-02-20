Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.85. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 217,424 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 141,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.