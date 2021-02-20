Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.