CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 376,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

