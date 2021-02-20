Critical Survey: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) vs. Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -56.10% -16.24% -10.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onyx and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.48 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -6.34

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onyx and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 5 12 1 0 1.78

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential downside of 42.00%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

About Onyx

Crown Energy Corporation engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. Crown Energy is headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a drilling fleet of 210 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors and wireline steering tools; and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

