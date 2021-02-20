Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

